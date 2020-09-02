Carroll County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with Miniat Foods, which will help the Illinois company in its takeover of the former Colorado Premium Foods plant.
Miniat is a provider of cooked meats to restaurant chains and grocery stores, and is set to re-open the former site of Colorado Premium at 62 Adamson Industrial Blvd., creating 143 new jobs in the county.
The agreement approved by the council is for a 10-year tax abatement, which will allow the company to pay discounted county taxes on a graduated scale through 2031.
Such deals are a common tool that governments use to encourage major employers to develop. In exchange for a zero-tax rate for the first five years, Miniat will pay a gradual increase in taxes over the next decade while meeting certain goals established in a memorandum of understanding (MOU).
It was the final step in a process that began with the Carroll County Payroll Development Authority agreeing to issue bonds of up to $110 million to assist the company in its takeover of the former Colorado Premium facility.
The MOU was approved unanimously by the seven commissioners.
As outlined in an Aug. 27 work session, Miniat Foods is set to create at least 143 jobs by 2023 and at least $64 million in capital investment by 2023, or a maximum of 371 jobs and a maximum of $110 million in capital investment, according to county attorney Stacey Blackmon.
The abatement schedule is the same schedule that was offered to Colorado Premium, which previously was located at the site. The former Colorado Premium Foods plant was acquired on Feb. 14 by Miniate Foods after being on the market since November 2019.
After the first five years of paying 0% in taxes, the scheduled calls for the company to pay 20% taxes the sixth and seventh year, 40% the eighth year, 60% the ninth year and 80% the 10th year. After 2031, the company will pay 100% of its property taxes. The agreement also specifies that the company will make payments to the Carrollton school system in lieu of taxes.
If the company does not meet at least 80% of the outlined goals, they will no longer receive the abatement, according to Blackmon.
