Carroll County commissioners took five minutes to wrap up the business year on Tuesday by approving a $6.9 million budget amendment.
With only eight days remaining in Carroll County’s fiscal year that ends on June 30, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve the $6,924,242 amendment that balanced the books for the overall annual budget of some $55 million for FY 2021. The budget funded the multiple operations of the county and paid the salaries of its employees.
As noted by Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan at the outset of the meeting attended only by the media, the group has spent many hours discussing the budget in prior months.
The text of the amendment stated, in part, that the advertised FY2021 Budget Amendment increases the General Fund Estimated Revenues and General Fund Appropriations each in the amount of $6,924,242. The breakdown includes corresponding increases in the DATE FUND (Drug Court) Revenue and Appropriations of $2,934, the E-911 Fund Revenue and Appropriations of $125,465, and the Solid Waste Revenue and Appropriations each by $6,867.
Additionally noted was that any expenses earmarked in the amendment not expended by the current fiscal year’s end on June 30 will be placed in the committed fund balance.
According to County Finance Director Alecia Searcy, expenditure of the funds was discussed and approved at prior public meetings of the county commission during the last several weeks. Such expenditures included various projects, such as the construction of a roundabout, jail renovations, laptops for county fire trucks, bullet-proof vests for the sheriff’s department and other projects.
“We have either completed purchases or have committed bids for these projects, but the supply chains have been very slow this year,” Searcy noted.
“Three vehicles for the sheriff’s department HEAT (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) have been on order for several months now and still have not arrived,” she explained.
The Fiscal Year 2022 Budget of $59.1 million under which Carroll County will operate for the next 12 months begins July 1.
