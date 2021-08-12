Carroll County commissioners announced this week their intention to increase the 2021 property taxes they will levy this year by 3.734% over the rollback millage rate.
"The County has rolled the millage rate back for many years," Chairman Michelle Morgan told the Times-Georgian. "Leaving the millage rate the same as last year will provide additional funding to man the two empty fire stations, and I believe all citizens would like to see this done. the new funding would also provide raises to Sheriff's Office and County employees to maintain and recruit quality public safety officers and employees to continue to serve Carroll citizens with the service they deserve."
Morgan added:
"The estimated increase is $1,455,880 with no rollback. With a full rollback, the estimated increase is $563,058, which is a difference of $892,823, which is $13.78 for a home and $14.16 for a non-homesteaded property."
"Additionally, this is not decided. It is proposed. The Commissioners will decide on August 31."
Carroll County's millage rate of 7.668 is the 13th lowest in the state among Georgia's 159 counties. All the counties with lower millage rates have fewer citizens, and several of the North Georgia mountain counties are supported by revenue garnered from strong tourism.
Heard County has a rate of 6.821, slightly lower than Carroll, but fire services in Heard are different from those in Carroll County. In Heard County, fire stations are manned by one firefighter, and some of them also house an ambulance. Fire stations in Carroll County have a much larger staff.
Each year, the county's Board of Tax Accessors is required to review the value for property within the county to determine its taxable value. When those properties that have recently been sold show an increase in fair market value, the tax assessors must re-determine -- or reassess -- the value of those properties. Each property is assessed at 40% of its fair market value, and the total value of all those properties makes up the tax digest.
The millage rate is based on the digest. It represents the dollar amount of taxes that will generate revenue for the county's budget. State law requires local governments to “roll back” their millage rate after reassessment of property values to ensure those governments get the same amount of revenue from property taxes as they did before. Any rate that generates more revenue is considered a tax increase
County officials have said that future expenditures tentatively approved or being considered by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners require a millage rate that will be higher than the rollback millage rate. Because of that, state law requires the commission to have three public hearings to give residents an opportunity to comment on the proposed millage rate before the board finalizes their tentative budget and to set a final millage rate.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance also issued a statement:
"As a District Commissioner who understands the impact the millage rate can have on our citizens, as well as the county, I take into consideration the burden a taxpayer may feel when a millage rate is not rolled back and equally understand the impact on the county services as well. I feel a partial rollback would be fair to the citizens and, in the same note, still be able to provide revenue for the manpower and services that are needed to run day-to-day operations of Carroll County."
District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller said:
"I think a rollback would not be prudent given current conditions, but I will not support a millage rate increase. When things settle from the pandemic I would support a rollback."
A press release issued by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners noted that other than Heard County, Carroll has a lower millage rate than surrounding counties such as Douglas (12.56), Haralson (11.86), Coweta (9.05), and Paulding (8.95).
All concerned citizens are invited to attend the first public hearing on this tax increase at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse, 323 Newnan St., 3rd Floor, Commission Chambers. Subsequent hearings will be Aug. 26 at 10 a.m., and Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
