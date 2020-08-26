The period for public comment on a controversial rock quarry near Whitesburg has again been extended.
This is the third time the Three Rivers Regional Commission has extended the comment period for the proposed Green Rock Quarry, with the new deadline now set for Sept. 26.
Green Rock, LLC, a Birmingham-based developer, plans to develop approximately 350 acres in Carroll County at the intersection of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Ferry Roads into a granite quarry.
The Whitesburg community has come out largely against the proposed project, which has also received opposition by a citizen’s group in Whitesburg, current Whitesburg mayor Amy Williford, current District 5 commissioner Ernest Reynolds, and former District 5 Commissioner Kevin Jackson. Also opposed to the project is the Chattahoochee River Keeper, a conservation group concerned about the impact of the quarrying on the Chattahoochee River.
A “DRI,” or Developments of Regional Impact study, is being reviewed by the Three Rivers Regional Commission. A DRI’s purpose is “to improve communication among governments” regarding certain projects and “to provide a means of identifying and assessing potential impacts before conflicts relating to them arise,” according to the Three River’s Website.
The Three Rivers Regional Commission is a regional planning commission for several counties in the west Georgia area and includes Carroll County.
The DRI rules permit three 30-day extensions and a third extension request was submitted by Carroll County and the City of Whitesburg. The three extensions are allowed to “permit negotiations, conflict resolution, or similar activities related to the project,” according to Three Rivers.
The first extension deadline was set for July 28, and the second extension deadline had been set for today, Aug. 27. Since this is the third extension on this DRI, this will also be the last extension, making the final deadline for public comments Sept. 26.
A document from Three Rivers said that the public comments do not conclude the DRI review process and advises that, “Carroll County should not yet take final official action regarding the proposed project.”
According to Georgia law, when the DRI review is completed, the Regional Commission will assemble a report that will include comments received from neighboring jurisdictions, potential affected parties, and state entities. It will additionally include results of any analysis it may have been requested to conduct. Georgia law says that, “the local government is encouraged to consider the contents of the DRI report in making its decision related to the project.”
