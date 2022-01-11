Tucker Cole has joined the Newspapers of West Georgia staff as a news and sports writer.
The Tallapoosa resident is currently majoring in mass communications with an emphasis on convergence journalism at the University of West Georgia.
“Tucker brings an energy and passion for sports into our newsroom that we have not had at the Times-Georgian in quite some times,” Managing Editor Bruce Guthrie said. “He will be an asset not only to our publication, but to the entire community. He is a graduate of one of the schools in our coverge area and he has an understanding of the local sports landscape. We are very pleased to have him here.”
He is not new to the Times-Georgian since he worked as a freelance sportswriter last fall for the newspaper and wrote several articles while covering area high school football.
“I played basketball and baseball for most of my early life up until middle school, and have kept a strong interest in sports of all kind,” Cole said.
“I look forward to covering sports and other local news as accurately as possible for all of our readers,” the Haralson County High School graduate said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.