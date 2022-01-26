COFFEE WITH A CONGRESSMAN

In what he called a “pulse check” of his district, U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson is spending time in various cities in Georgia.
On Wednesday, he and members of his staff were in Bowdon talking to business owners and officials at Bowdon Coffee Roasters.
“We have finally got some time out of D.C.,” Ferguson said. “We are coming back through the district right now and we are listening to what individuals, business owners, and community leaders are saying about where they are right now. This is always helpful because it gives us real time information on the impacts that Washington is having whether it is positive or negative.”
He told the Times-Georgian that the most common things he is hearing from those are the concerns about inflation, supply chain issues fuel costs, education and crime.
“People are very concerned about the economy,” Ferguson said. “both in terms of inflation, and being able to get things. It’s not in terms of how much does a gallon of milk cost, but can I get a gallon of milk.”
How do we fix inflation?
“First of all we have to stop pumping money into the economy,” Ferguson said referring enhanced employment benefits citing that nearly 5 million Americans are not participating in the workforce.
“We’ve have remove the enhanced employment benefits and incentives that are keeping our fellow Americans on the sideline,” Ferguson said, “and we’ve got to restore policies that lead us to energy independence.”
Doubling down on the importance of energy, Ferguson called energy independence a “huge advantage.”
Ferguson mentioned that not only is there concern about local crime, but also what’s coming across the Mexican border, specifically the trafficking of fentanyl across the U.S. southern borders.
“That is a huge issue,” Ferguson said. “It is devastating to communities.”
He also described parents as “very concerned” about education.
“They are worried about getting kids back in school, and not having to deal with the remote learning, making sure their kids are getting the socialization and the experience,” Ferguson said.
Another issue that Ferguson said he is hearing is that Americans are being “tired of being told where they can go, what they can do, and how they can operate.”
“Americans like freedom and they don’t like being told by either party how they should be,” Ferguson added.“
He was due later in the day in Haralson and Douglas Counties.
