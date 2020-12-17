A former Villa Rica coach says he is humbled by the decision to name the Villa Rica High School field house after him.
The recommendation to name the field house after Scott Swafford was approved Monday by the Carroll County Board of Education. The facility will now be known as the “H. Scott Swafford Field House."
Current principal Seth Rogers made the recommendation to honor Swafford, who was coach of the VRHS football team when they won the state championship in 1986.
“As a principal, with talking to people in a community, I felt very strongly that we needed to honor the work that he did, not just to Villa Rica High School but just in the Villa Rica community,” said Rogers.
“He's touched a lot of lives in this community.”
Rob Cleveland, a board member representing the Villa Rica cluster, echoed that sentiment Monday night, saying that Swafford’s accomplishments go well past the football field.
Cleveland was a part of the committee to evaluate the recommendation, and he said that when talking about Swafford’s impact, individuals did not say anything about football, or the 1986 championship, but rather the difference Swafford made in their lives.
“Words like 'leader,' 'mentor,' and 'role model' all hold true for Scott Swafford,” said Cleveland.
Swafford said that he was first made aware of the recommendation over a month ago, and on Monday night when it was approved, his phone was flooded with texts from people like Rogers and Cleveland, who shared the news with him.
“I am humbled and honored and excited to have my name put on something at Villa Rica High School,” said Swafford.
Born and raised in Villa Rica, and a former VRHS football player himself, Swafford’s accomplishments shone during his coaching days, where he served the school for several years.
His career began in Carrollton at Carrollton High School, where he stayed for six years under Coach Charlie Grisham. In 1984, he was able to go back home to Villa Rica and serve the football team at VRHS as defensive coordinator.
The VRHS head coach at the time was given the opportunity to go back to his hometown, so at the age of 31, Swafford was promoted to that job.
During each of three years that Swafford was there, VRHS made the playoffs and in 1986, the team went 14-1 to win the AAA state championship.
After 1987, Swafford and his family moved to south Georgia, which at the time was considered the “hot spot” for high school football.
Swafford continued to win playoffs and served as head coaching positions in both south and north Georgia, and when his son was entering the ninth grade, Swafford moved back home.
He moved into administration in 2011 after 33 years in education, with 19 of those years serving as a coach and the last 14 as an administrator.
Swafford is currently in Fairfield with his wife, and while retired, he has continued working, currently at the City of Villa Rica recreation department.
“I've always been around and always loved high school football so this is kind of a dream come true,” said Swafford. “It's always been a tremendous honor to be a part of Villa Rica football and Villa Rica High School.”
