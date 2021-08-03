A well-respected 48-year-old Carrollton law enforcement officer lost his battle to cancer on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Jason Rowell, an officer for the Carrollton Police Department and a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the Carrollton City Schools, died from Stage 4 Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, located at 206 Newnan St.
Growing up in a musical family, Rowell eventually became an accomplished singer and guitarist. Later in life, he joined a band, Southern Komfort, with his cousins and played numerous concerts and benefits.
Eventually, Rowell found a way to combine his passions of music and helping people and joined his church’s worship band, Crosswalk.
“Jason was one of the most inspirational people I have ever know,” said Larry Patton, senior pastor at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church. “His pursuit of life and God, even during his long illness, was truly amazing.”
According to his colleagues, Rowell’s greatest joy was “being a father.”
“He loved his family,” said Eddie Leblanc, a part-time officer for the Carrollton Police Department. “They were a big part of who he was.”
Rowell began his career in law enforcement in July 1995, when he first joined the Carrollton Police Department while in his early 20s.
In 1998, Rowell left the department to enter the private sector but returned as a full-time officer and SRO in 2004.
While Rowell was battling cancer, his colleagues say he still found ways to be an inspiration to those around him.
“He loved to lift people up where they lost hope,” said Leblanc. “Everything he ever said was just so inspiring.”
Rowell was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Although his health had begun to fail him, his friends and family say he managed to find a deeper meaning and purpose for his life.
“His passion was kids,” said Leblanc. “He went above and beyond to help the underprivileged children in the community.”
As his cancer progressed, Rowell felt had no choice but to leave the force in order to better his health. But officials say that once he was stable and ready, he returned to work full-time to finish what he had started.
“When he came back, he expressed to us his passion to work with kids,” said J.J. Cole, captain of the Carrollton Police Department. “And, we recruited him to come back to do that.”
Family and friends say, that despite the challenges he faced during his illness, he always remained positive, and was determined not to lose his faith.
“He was inspirational,” said Leblanc. “He brought a lot of life and a different atmosphere to the community.
“During court, he would always give his testimony, and people would tell us how much better they felt after hearing his story.”
Officials say, during Rowell’s time as SRO at the city schools, he played a significant role in building a lot of great relationships with the students.
“The school and the students loved him,” said Chris Dobbs, Deputy of Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. “A lot of times during chemo and radiation, Jason would just go and hang out with the students. He was just one of those guys.”
Mark Albertus, Superintendent of the Carrollton City Schools added, that Rowell served the school system with honor and dignity.
“He sincerely had a heart for kids, and proved it countless times in how he developed relationships with them,” said Albertus. “When he became ill, he still made a point to visit our campus on a regular basis.
“He became known for his positive attitude despite the challenges he faced. He was a true inspiration and will be missed.”
Amanda Moore, an officer who worked closely with Rowell at the city schools, described him as one of the most charismatic and caring person anyone could meet. Not only was he an officer, but he was a good friend and a mentor, she said.
“No matter who you were or how long he had known you, he treated everyone equally,” said Moore. “He could walk inside a classroom and everyone would drop what they were doing just to listen to him.”
According to officials, Rowell was very active and present in the lives of many students even when school was out. He was always around and supported the students the best way he knew how, Dobbs said.
He was a fixture at Friday night football games and a role model to students during the week. Even when his health required him to leave work, Dobbs said, he continued work as a reserve officer with the department.
“He was at softball games,” said Dobbs. “He was doing all the things he should do to build those relationships with the students.
“That’s why the school system loved him. At one time they even asked for us to bring in more SRO officers like Jason.”
Cole said that Rowell played an instrumental part in the school system. He had a vision for the SRO program, and he worked hard to make that possible.
“He kind of rewrote the way we do SRO’s at Carrollton City Schools,” said Cole. “We always had a good SRO program, but he had a vision in his heart.
“Jason led us to having a SRO unit, where we have one officer at every school. He also rewrote the book from scratch on how we operate and what our demeanor will be like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.