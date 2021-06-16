CMS AG Teacher receives the 2021 Georgia Teachers Turn the Key Award

Lucas Brock, an agricultural teacher at Central Middle School, was recently awarded the 2021 Georgia Teachers Turn the Key Award by the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association.
The Association (GVATA) helps provide agricultural education worldwide and each year encourages its members to nominate their fellow teachers to participate in the program. Nominations are anonymous, and individuals have the opportunity to nominate themselves or others.
Area Directors then contact those who were nominated and encourage them to complete their applications. Brock applied, and received the good news on June 14.
“It’s humbling, to say the least,” he said. “I was in shock, honestly, because there are a lot of amazing agricultural teachers that could have received the award.
“I have a friend that was in the same category as me. We have both been presented different opportunities, so I could only thank the Lord for being good to me.”
According to the Carroll County School System, Brock has made a positive impact by providing premier experiences for his students.
Under his leadership, the Central Middle School Future Farmers of America (FFA) earned both state and national recognition for their work in a variety of events and competitions.
Brock says that agriculture impacts so many things that it’s hard to imagine a world without this important industry. For that, he has been using agriculture as a basis for preparing his students for success outside of school.
“In the classroom, I prepare my students; not just by teaching about agriculture,” said Brock. “I try to help the students with soft skills like public speaking so that they are well-rounded citizens, and that they feel comfortable talking in front of people.
“I also help students develop projects related to agriculture. I teach students how to set goals, recognize accomplishments, and invest in not only money but time.”
Brock has been teaching Agriculture for two years and says that his passion stems from when he was a student in high school.
“I’ve grown up around it all my life,” said Brock. “In high school, I had a good mentor who was considerate and helped me. That’s when I realized I wanted to do the same, and spend my time serving others.”
Agriculture is an important industry, especially in Georgia. While Carroll County plays an important role in the retail, industrial, and medical economies, it remains one of the most important agricultural parts of the state. The total market value of agricultural products in the county is more than $186 million, according to the Census of Agriculture.
“Agriculture to me is very important because it is anything dealing with food and fiber,” said Brock. “It is the most noble profession to be in, where you are directly serving someone else. I just happen to be serving students.
“The umbrella of agriculture is so big that our way of life would not exist without it, and honestly, it should be important to everyone.”
