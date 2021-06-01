An article published on May 27 about Masen Lee McGivney, charged in an attack on a man by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies, reported that McGivney was turned in to deputies by his mother. The woman told the Times-Georgian on Friday that it was her son who turned himself in and that she drove him to the Sheriff’s Office for him to do so.
