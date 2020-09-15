Two Carrollton streets will be renamed to honor city citizens, following votes Monday by the City Council.
South Alma Street was renamed on Monday as Jennie Mae Dyer Street and West Center Street will be renamed Stewart Martin Street.
At the age of 97, “Mother” Jennie Dyer passed on April 25, according to her obituary. She was an active community member known by many, and now just months after her passing, the street was renamed after her.
“Mrs. Dyer was the matriarch of a very fine family,” said city manager Tim Grizzard during the council meeting. “She was a strong person; a delightful person to be around.”
Grizzard mentioned that when the signs are changed, the city could hold a dedication if the family wishes.
Martin was a two-term mayor of Carrollton and at the time of his election, he was the youngest mayor in the nation. Martin was one of the founders of what became known as Martin & Hightower funeral home, which for years had been located on West Center Street.
“He was a businessman, very interesting family,” said Mayor Betty Cason.
A dedication will also be held when the signs on the newly named Stewart Martin Street are unveiled.
Both of the renamings were voted unanimously by the five city council members.
