Back to school preparation is not complete until school forms have been completed and school supplies have been checked off.
And beginning this fall, Carrollton City Schools will be transitioning to updating school forms online.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Anna Clifton, parents will no longer have to deal with the hassle of filling out seemingly endless paperwork; instead they can now fill out forms online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.
“Our goal is to have the most accurate and up-to-date information for students and families,” said Clifton. “We also value people’s time and wanted to produce a process for families to review and update their information at a time that works best for them.”
By making this transition, the schools will be able to minimize paper forms— making it more convenient for both the parents and the staff.
“Online forms are becoming more and more prevalent in today’s society,” said Director of Communications, Julianne Foster. “It was a natural transition for us too.
Foster added that there will be an option available for parents who do not have access to a computer or the internet.
“Our student information system [Infinite Campus] was specifically designed for this practice mind, ensuring it was something parents could do themselves instead of depending on an IT expert to do it for them.”
Clifton noted that customer service is a big part of the district’s mission and several practices support this focus, including one-on-one open-house appointments for students and families to meet their new teachers.
Streamlining the paperwork through a portal also supports this goal, she said.
“We want teachers and families to concentrate on getting to know each other for the benefit of our kids,” said Clifton. “While registration is still very important, changing the way we collect it in a more family-focused way supports relationship-building.”
According to Foster, transitioning to online updates will heavily benefit the parents with more than one child in the system, so that they won’t have to duplicate information for each school like in the past.
“Parents love it,” said Foster. “This way, their children are all tied to one profile so updating is more efficient and less time-consuming. It also makes a positive impact on accuracy. Also, teachers can readily check with parents via an internal communications tool to answer any questions that may come up concerning the students.”
The city school’s official website offers instructions and tutorials on how to access the parent portal to fill out the information for the parents that are new to the district or for those who simply just need a refresher.
For new families using the Infinite Campus Portal, ID numbers are required. In order to retrieve the ID number, parents can either locate it on the admission acceptance email or by calling the school.
When filling out the paperwork, it is recommended that parents and/or guardians use a computer, and not a phone to update the files.
“As good as Infinite Campus is, it isn’t as user-friendly on a mobile phone,” said Foster. “The company is working on improving that experience, but we didn’t want parents to get frustrated with the whole process.”
According to Foster, parents who do not have internet access at home will be able to utilize the computers at the school to complete the forms during open house, which begins next week.
All open houses are by appointment only. Open house for pre-k students begins on Aug. 27, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open house for grades 1-3 are on Aug. 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Open house for Carrollton Upper Elementary and Carrollton Junior High will be on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who complete the emergency contact information should take note that those contacts will be the only people allowed to check a student out.
In addition to the school forms, city schools have also made the back-to-school supply list available for students ranging from pre-k to eighth grade.
The list of supplies can be found under the supply lists tab on the city school’s official website.
The site notes that some of the listed materials are the basic supplies that all students will need. Therefore, parents should contact the teachers before the start of school, since some individual teachers may request additional information items via a class wish list.
