Carrollton City Schools has completed this year’s annual Golden Giving campaign, surpassing this year’s goal of $20,000.
The campaign was started at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year and is a part of the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation, which was created in 1993.
Families and supporters of the school district have the opportunity to give reoccurring, monthly donations to the district. It is planned that these donations will go towards scholarships for graduating students, instructional excellence grants for teachers, and field trip experiences for students.
The campaign has three different tiers. The first is Golden Givers, aimed at community members. The second is Golden Investors, who are donors who give through an endowed fund or by including the foundation in their estate plan. The last is Golden Ambassadors, who are district employees who give through an Employee Giving Program.
This fiscal year marks the first full year of fundraising efforts through a Golden Giving branded campaign. The goal was to match a portion of what teachers give through a payroll deduction Employee Giving program, aiming for $20,000.
That goal was reached within three weeks, with more than half of the donations given from donors who opted for a monthly enrollment option.
“I could not be more pleased with the success of our campaign this year and the long-term impact it will have in our schools. We are so grateful to all those who have given,” said Laurie Fleck, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement.
So far, there are 120 “Golden Givers,” which is a 70% increase in donors since the 2020 campaign kicked off a month ago.
The Golden Giving campaign along with the Employee Giving contributions is estimated to produce close to $60,000 in gifts.
“As we close out the fundraising campaign, we are looking forward to awarding over $20,000 to teacher instructional grants and I could not think of a more fitting way to celebrate Golden Giving than to see it immediately at work in our classrooms,” said Fleck. “Our foundation board is excited about the future of the foundation and the Golden Giving annual campaign. We are off to a great start.”
