As faculty and staff at Carrollton City Schools prepare for the return of students on Sept. 8, school officials have purchased sanitary gear and devised plans to mitigate risk of the coronavirus.
“We want to provide the safest environment we can for our students and employees,” said Craig George, assistant superintendent of operations at Carrollton City Schools.
The school district announced the purchase of more than 100,000 disposable masks, to ensure every student has a mask upon entry to the school. Other masks were donated. What’s more, the city schools received about 6,000 masks from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), which distributed cloth masks to all state school systems.
Some of the masks are decorated with designs to captivate younger age children’s interest, in hopes of them wearing them on a daily basis.
In July, the City Schools announced that all teachers, staff, students, parents, and visitors are required to wear face masks on campus.
“Most of the little kids want to do what teachers do,” George said, “If a teacher has a mask on, they’re going to follow and it gets easier and easier to where it becomes a habit for our children to wear a mask.”
The school district purchased about 2,000 face shields for teachers, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers, allowing faculty the option of choosing a face mask or face shield during work.
The school district holds close to 6,000 K-12 students and approximately 600 staff members, including teachers and other staff members.
Inside classrooms, faculty members will be given a box of gloves, bottles of disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer. School officials said they purchased more than 1,200 gallons of hand sanitizer for students and staff to utilize.
City School officials said faculty members will try to teach students how to wash their hands and sanitize at the beginning of the school year, and noted sanitizers will be available throughout each school, such as main entrances, classrooms, and bathrooms. George said each school will keep an eye on hand sanitization stations to ensure they’re fully stocked throughout the year.
“We’re going to continue to restock, because as soon as school starts we’ll see that supply deplete,” George said. And he noted that GEMA helped the school system receive multiple items to mitigate risk against COVID-19.
In addition, each city school has one Clorox Total 360 System fumigators to help reduce pathogens within every classroom, hallway, bathrooms, buses, and other high-contact areas.. Cleaning staff will be scheduled to operate those devices throughout the school day and help clean and sanitize high-contact areas throughout the four schools.
School officials said they will carefully use the fumigators at certain times to ensure students with breathing difficulties are not affected.
Regarding transportation, hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed on every school bus, and bus drivers must open every window by a couple of inches. On days of inclement weather, only a few windows will be cracked open. Masks are mandated for anyone riding the school buses.
“As we go through this, it’s ever changing as far as the CDC and Department of Health recommends,” George said. “We just want to make sure that we have all the supplies and plans that ensure our kids and teachers are safe.”
School officials said they are on a ordering platform, which will ensure those products will be restocked when available.
“From my standpoint, [ordering] was the biggest challenge we’ve had” George said.
According to George, the elementary and upper elementary students are going to be isolated in their rooms. Exploratory class teachers, such as choir, art, and physical education, are expected to travel from class to class, instead of students wandering through the halls.
However, Carrollton High School and Junior High School require different measures that ensure the safety of students without taking away the traditional learning experience for teenagers.
School officials said students will be required to follow a specific way of traffic inside the split hallway. Hallways will be split at the center by a colored tape and students will be encouraged to use outdoor passages to enter their classrooms.
Within classrooms, officials said they spread out desks to ensure or closely reach the CDC’s six-foot space recommendation. And some teachers, who are more concerned about the medical risks, were offered shower curtains between their desk and students to provide additional protection.
A Carrollton High School biology teacher Teresa Rogers shared her opinion on the additional protection.
“I think it’s nice, we don’t spend a whole lot of time behind the desk, but it gives an extra layer of protection and I think that it will be helpful once class actually starts,” she said. “I think once we’ve been in class for a while, the kids will know the drill and we won’t have anything to really worry about.”
George went on to explain the schools efforts to support faculty and students.
“We try to help our teachers, and our students, by getting them everything that we can do to make them feel better, and make them want to come to school every day and teach,” he said. “For our students, we offer home-learning, but our teachers have to come to work … We’re trying our best to make them comfortable when they come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.