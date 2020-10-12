Carrollton City School System is looking for sponsors for this year’s Christmas program as the pandemic intensifies sponsorship needs.
The city school’s Christmas program seeks to sponsor families in need during the Christmas season, allowing for those families to have a special Christmas.
The program last year had several hundred children sponsored, and due to the current pandemic, it is anticipated that more will be needed this year. The families selected have been screened by social workers and counselors and determined to be in need of assistance.
Through the program, sponsors are assigned an family, each with a profile that has the parents’ names, children’s names, ages, and clothing sizes. Additionally, the profile includes any special wants and needs requested by the family.
Program coordinators are asking that sponsor forms be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30. The form is available online and can be returned to Carrollton Upper Elementary School, 151 Tom Reeve Dr., by Friday, Oct. 30.
For more information, contact Ryan Scroggin at CUES at 770-830-0997, or email him at ryan.scroggin@carrolltoncityschools.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.