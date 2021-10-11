City Schools raise $20,000 to donate to shelters and food banks

For the 12th consecutive year, Carrollton City School students raised $20,000 to donate personal hygiene items to local community shelters and food banks as part of their Give Back campaign.
“Thanks to the efforts of the entire Trojan Nation, we collected more than 14,487 bars of soap, bottles of shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, and toothpaste and toothbrushes,” said Alison Hibbard, CHS teacher.
While Carrollton High School (CHS) students are charged with the collection effort, each class partners with lower grades to boost the program’s effectiveness and to raise community spirit overall.
Friendly competitions between CHS classes produces an overall “class winner” each year for the most collections accumulated.
This year’s junior class earned top honors along with their partners— Carrollton Elementary School (CES) Pre-K and third grade students, fourth graders at Carrollton Upper Elementary (CUES) — who collected a total of 6,170 toothbrushes and toothpaste.
Second place was awarded to the senior class, along with kindergarten, first and second graders at CES. Third place was given to the freshmen class and Carrollton Junior High School (CJHS) partners.
Fourth place was given to the sophomore class, partnered with fifth and sixth graders at CUES.
Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, said that the community has come to count on this annual drive to provide hygiene items.
“When we’ve reached out to our community charities about changing up the focus from year to year, they implore us to continue with the hygiene items,” said Albertus.
“They say there is a great demand year round for these items and our drive helps tremendously with keeping up with that demand.”
