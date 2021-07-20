Carrollton City Schools will be offering alternate drop-off times for children in pre-k and kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
In previous years, the district has provided the children and families with separate start dates. However, after implementing alternate start times last year, the school decided to continue with this new policy.
“A lot of people loved it,” said Director of Communications Julianne Foster. “It was a great way for students and teachers to get more one-on-one time with each other, being that they don’t all arrive at the same time.”
"The feedback we received from parents was very positive," said principal Kylie Carroll. "They appreciated the attentiveness they received and the relaxed start of the day. It turned out to be customer service at its finest."
After postponing the start of school last year due to COVID-19, students returned to school on Sept. 8, which caused them to lose almost a month's worth of quality education.
According to officials, the first day of school last year went "very well", both for in-person and at-home learning. For that reason, school officials see no reason to delay the start this year.
“We had already lost so much time last year that we can’t afford to lose anymore this year,” said Foster.
Traditional face-to-face learning will begin for each of the city schools on Aug. 2. The normal start time for all other grade students will remain at 7 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.
For many young children that have never been inside of a school before, going inside a classroom can feel a little intimidating. For that reason, the alternate dates will not only benefit the students, but the parents and teachers as well.
“We want to make sure that each student and family feel comfortable making this transition,” said Foster.
The alternate drop-off time for pre-K students will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The alternate drop-off time for kindergarten students will be from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Older Carrollton Elementary School students may report to school at their normal time, or at the designated time of the youngest child.
“For the parents that have a child in pre-K or kindergarten as well as an older child, they can just use the alternate drop-off time for all of their children to make it easier on them,” said Foster.
According to the school district comprehensive plan, the return to school this year will follow normal protocols including buses running on the normal schedule.
