The 2019-2020 annual report for Carrollton City Schools has been released as the school system prepares for a new school year.
Today marks the first day of class at the city schools, after the school year was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual report reviews accomplishments in the school year, demographics and statistics, and financials.
The school system last year had 5,428 students. Of those students, 40% were white, 33% were Black, 20% were Hispanic, 6% identified as multi racial, and 2% were Asian or Pacific Islander.
The school system reported that it had a 92% graduation rate for the 2019-20 year. The report also noted that 14% of students received gifted services, 11% were students with disabilities, and 58% of students received free and reduced lunches.
The school system received $56,057,360 in revenue and spent $55,656,811 in expenses. In terms of expenses, the district reports that there were about $9,183 per student in expenditures in Fiscal Year 2019.
Instruction made up the largest amount of expenses, totaling $35,429,436. Administration was next with $5.5 million, then $4 million in maintenance and operation, $1.8 million in transportation, and $8.7 million in miscellaneous expenses.
A majority of the revenue came from the state, which accounted for $28,719,365. Local revenue was next at $15.9 million, then federal at $8.1 million, and then the last $3.3 million came from “other” revenue.
Part of this revenue is made up of ESPLOST funds, or Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which was recently approved for in a recent referendum.
The annual report also has a year in review for the Fall, Winter, and Spring, reviewing high points in the school system.
In the Fall, the book “A Trojan Tale” was released, the district ranked 7th in the state according to Niche.com, CHS teacher Ashley Sutton was named District Teacher of the Year, the student activity center was named after two long-serving board of education members, students participated in the “Gold and Black” charity tradition, and CES outperformed state averages on is CCRPI scores.
In the Winter, CHS Performing Arts received a national title for a one-act play, Dr. James C. Pope retired as the longest serving board of education member, RA-LIN began a trades internship program for CHS, senior Brent Parivecho won the state title for wrestling, senior Audrey Best was named the 2020 STAR Student, and senior Abby Richards received the state Department of Education Award of Excellence.
In the Spring, 14 seniors were recognized as Georgia Scholars, CHS was ranked among in the top 23% best high schools nationally by U.S. News, schools closed early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two Carrollton teachers were named 2020 Georgia STEM scholars, a CES teacher earned the National Geographic Educator Certification, and the Class of 2020 earned $21 million in scholarships.
“I could not be more proud of how we embraced challenges as opportunities during the 2019-2020 school year, leaving us much to celebrate as we move forward,” said Superintendent Mark Albertus in the report.
