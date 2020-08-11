After three public hearings, Carrollton City School’s Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to set its millage rate at 18.50, the same as the past three years.
Although the rate remains the same, the move amounts to a tax increase because the rate will generate more property tax revenue. This is because property values, or the the tax digest, have increased.
When the tax digest increases, local taxing bodies are required to compute a millage rate that would have generated the same tax proceeds as the tax digest of the previous year. That rate, called a rollback rate, can then be considered by the taxing bodies.
The board determined a 2.74% increase is necessary over the rollback millage rate. The Tax Assessor’s Office estimates the proposed millage rate will amount to $15,909,529 in taxes levied, or $765,943 more than the prior year.
Net taxes levied between the new rate and current year would be an increase of 5.06%. For 2019, net taxes levied by the school system were $15,143,586.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair-market value of $150,000 is approximately $27.66 increase, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair-market value of $125,0000 is approximately $24.70 increase, according to the school system.
The millage rate has not changed from 18.50 since 2016 when the rate had been set at 18.62.
