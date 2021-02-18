During a called meeting Thursday, Carrollton city school board members approved a $4.5 million project for renovations at Carrollton Elementary School. The bid and project budget approved was made by RA-LIN and Associates.
“We’re excited that we’re going to be able to renovate the HVAC system at the elementary school,” said City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with RA-LIN construction. They’ve been a good partner and local company.”
The project will be paid through the Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) revenue. The construction project includes renovations to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at the 28-year-old CES building as well as installation of additional toilets to the Pope-McGinnis Student Activity Center.
Instead of replacing the current central HVAC system, the plan is to install individual units in each classroom, like the units used at CJHS and CUES, according to Dr. Albertus. He added that it’s a better alternative that provides teachers temperature control of their classrooms, which he said is more efficient from a maintenance standpoint and is about half the cost of a new central HVAC system.
The multipurpose athletic building’s additional bathrooms are said to have outside access to accommodate outdoor activities on campus.
The contractors will work on outdoor details of the project while students attend class. Dr. Albertus said the contractors will possibly work some nights from 6 to midnight and weekends during the school year. Once spring break arrives, April 5-9, the contractors will begin installing HVAC units in the classrooms and start up again during summer break.
“It is the desire of Carrollton Independent Schools to complete most, if not all, of the proposed work prior to the beginning of classes in the fall of 2021,” stated in the City Schools proposal request documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.