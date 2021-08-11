City school parents oppose the mask mandate issued by Albertus

Three parents spoke out against Carrollton city school's mask mandate during Tuesday's city Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Mark Albertus issued the mandate on July 29, requiring all of students, faculty, and staff to wear masks when on school grounds.
But during the public comments period of Tuesday's meeting, the parents gave their reasons for why the rule should not be a requirement to attend the city schools.
The board did not respond to the comments, although Albertus did issue a press statement following the meeting.
These parents said that they should be in control of the decision on whether they would like to send their children to school with or without a mask.
“I’m here tonight as a volunteer of the school, a proud member of the Trojan nation, but most importantly, as a concerned parent,” said Laurie Anne Luckie. “A recent decision to mandate masks in the school classrooms days before the start of a new school year has created discontent among my peers and this community.
“Whether or not a child needs to wear a mask in a school learning environment must be at the discretion of the parents, not the school system," she said.
Luckie said that she understands that COVID can be dangerous and/or deadly for many individuals. But so are things like eating peanut butter or getting into a car accident, she said.
“Parents need to have the responsibility to manage those risks for their own household,” said Luckie. “If you feel like wearing a mask or getting a shot is what’s best for you and you family, then wear a mask and get a shot.
“You should do what’s best for you and your family, and respectfully, I will do what’s best for me and my family.”
Although the city school relies heavily on advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and public health officials, Luckie said, "school officials still do not have the authority to issue the mask mandate", and referred to the rule as "political propaganda."
“You don’t have the right to determine what’s medically best for me and my family,” said Luckie. “So, is this about protecting people or more about appeasing media outlets?”
Another parent, Tami Wright, said that she and her husband had been doing some research, and found that wearing masks weren’t really effective for the younger children. During her address, Wright presented numbers that she said she had found during her search, and told the board the reasoning behind why she thinks the school system should discontinue their current mask mandate.
“I found this article in the Wall Street Journal that talked about the effect of masks on children and their well being that was written by two doctors,” said Wright. “They wrote this article on Aug. 8, and in the article they state that they could find only a single retrospective study on the question of whether or not masks are effective in helping children to not transmit COVID, and his results were inconclusive.
“Overall for the whole U.S., the percentage of healthy children who have died and will die, as far as the trends are concerned is 0.00051%.”
The last parent to speak was James Campbell, who said that while he appreciates all the board does for the different schools, he is very disappointed that they have a mask mandate in place.
“My wife and I remain concerned that our kindergarten daughter’s development in this crucial stage is being hampered,” said Campbell. “She needs to be able to learn in a mask free environment as she learns to read and develop social skills.”
During the summer, the faculty and staff at the city schools were planning to return to school with no mask mandate in place. Then, the CDC issued a new guidance on July 27, that caused the city school staff to adjust that policy for this school year.
“We do consider guidance from public health experts, but now that school has started, we look very closely at our daily positive cases in schools to make decisions,” Albertus said in a press statement issued after the meeting. “We track that data to look at trends.
“After a year and a half of doing this, the trends have become a reliable forecast for us and that’s important in every decision we make.”
Albertus ended the meeting, reiterating to the parents that he does take into consideration their views on the situation. In addition, he also issued a statement after the meeting, saying that he is looking out for the entire school system.
“Because of the hard decisions we made last year, our kids were able to successfully go to school for an entire year in person with no closures,” Albertus said in his statement. “The bottom line is, we are just trying to keep kids in school — in person— the safest way possible.
“As a result, wearing masks in settings where social distancing is not possible is prudent at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.