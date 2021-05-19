A raw water settling pond is being planned for the city that would safeguard Carrollton's water supply from drought or contamination.
Funded by a $10 million low-interest loan awarded recently to the city by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), construction on the facility is tentatively expected to begin in early 2022, pending the acceptance of bids and approval by the city’s mayor and council.
The project is designed to safeguard Carrollton's primary water source, the Little Tallapoosa River, and is expected to provide multiple benefits to Carrollton residents.
The city will pay 0.13% on the 20-year loan, according to Tony Richardson, operations manager for the City of Carrollton Water Treatment Plant.
“This is an extremely low-interest loan since we are a WaterFirst Community,” he explained.
In December, both Carrollton and Villa Rica were given the WaterFirst Community designation by GEFA, which brings benefits for water-related projects, including a 1% interest rate reduction on GEFA loans.
“The project costs will be paid through the city’s water fund, so there are no implications in regard to an increase in water bills,” Richardson emphasized.
WaterFirst is a voluntary partnership between local governments, state agencies and other organizations that work together to increase the quality of life through shared water resources.
“Becoming a WaterFirst community demonstrates a local government’s commitment to responsible water stewardship for environmental and economic benefits,” according to the agency's website. “Communities that earn the WaterFirst designation are eligible for financial and other benefits from the state of Georgia.”
The 176-million gallon capacity pond will be built on property owned by the city behind the water treatment plant located at the intersection of Joshua Mabry Drive and Kingsbridge Road in Carrollton. At full capacity it will provide a 29-day storage supply of water to meet the city’s needs.
According to Richardson, the new settling pond will filter out sand from the water that is drawn from Little Tallapoosa River. Sand causes excessive wear and tear on the pumps.
“Also, the project will allow solids to settle out which will reduce the amount of chemicals needed for treatment,” Richardson noted, “which should provide another savings.”
The City of Carrollton has been awarded many citations through the years in recognition of its drinking water, including “Best Tasting Tap Water in the State.”
