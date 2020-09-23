The Midtown Water Park in west Carrollton could be getting upgrades if the city receives a $500,000 land and water conservation grant from the state.
During last week’s virtual work session, Carrollton Parks Director Kent Johnston introduced a future preliminary plan for the park to city council members. The plan includes upgraded parking, a new park entrance and the demolition of the building on-site within the pool area.
Midtown is traditionally open from mid-May to mid-August, but the coronavirus pandemic closed the park this summer. The park is at 125 Leroy Childs Drive.
Johnston asked the city council to approve starting the pre-application process for the $500,000 grant, which he said the city would have to match.
This is contingent on the 2021 SPLOST passing in March, City Manager Tim Grizzard said. Voters will decide next year whether the county and her cities can continue to collect a one-cent sales tax for capital projects.
He added an engineer would need to be hired to help the city’s Parks and Recreations department with the project. The building within the fenced area of the pool was constructed in the 1970s, he said, and he added it needs to come down.
Funding is provided by the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program, a grant and loan program administered by the state Department of Natural Resources and authorized by the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act.
Through this program, grants and loans are given for the purpose of supporting local parks and trails as well as protecting critical conservation lands, providing stewardship to state parks, state lands and wildlife management areas.
Johnston requested the approval of a resolution by the city council during their next monthly meeting on Oct. 5 to provide a match of $500,000 out of SPLOST funds. This does not mean the council approves the project itself but has allowed Johnston to apply for the grant.
The cycle for applying for the Conservation Fund grant opened on Sept. 1 and will close on Oct. 31, according to the state Department of Natural Resources website. Between November and January 2021, pre-applications will be reviewed, and the announcement of selected applications will be in February.
Final approval of projects will happen in Fall 2021, according to the website.
“In the interim, if we do get the grant, we included this in SPLOST, and then (Johnston) will get a design together for you,” Grizzard told the council. “You will have months and months — maybe even years — to decide what you want to do out there.”
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal grant program funded by the National Park Service and is administered by the Department of Natural Resources. It provides funding for the renovation of outdoor recreation lands and facilities. Eligible applicants include qualified local governments and recreation authorities.
“With this Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, we have done pavilions around town over the years,” Johnston said. “This is a pretty good fit. My thoughts are to try to re-orient Midtown Water Park. Right now, there is inadequate parking over there and we want to make a beautiful entrance into it. We almost need to raze the whole place.”
