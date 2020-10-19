A site on the northeast corner of Alabama and North Park streets has been purchased by the City of Carrollton for future development.
While no plans have been made by city officials for this property, City Manager Tim Grizzard said the 2.4-acre property at 105 N. Park St. was bought by city officials for $1.8 million.
There are three buildings on the property that will be demolished “immediately,” including the former Handee Mart, Church’s Chicken and the former site of 4 a.m. Coffee Roasters.
He added the mayor and council would be open to a private investor building something in line with the rest of the downtown area. If not, it could be used for a city project in the future.
A gas station had been planned for the former site of the 4 a.m. Coffee Roasters Cafe business, but Grizzard said city officials wanted more control over what would be put on the site.
The coffee shop is relocating to 401 Maple St., Suite B, behind the Maple Street Mansion and the South of Heaven restaurant. Grizzard said the roof of the coffee shop needed extensive repairs. Meanwhile, the Church’s Chicken and Handee Mart buildings have been sitting vacant and are boarded up.
“The mayor and council were interested in controlling what goes there,” Grizzard said. “That corner is kind of a gateway into the downtown, and they wanted to have some control over what’s going to go there and how things look. It’s close to downtown, right next to the Arts Center, right next to the Marriott Hotel, and we got what we believe is a good buy on the property.”
The seller, Joel Morris of Metro West Realty in Carrollton, had an offer for $2 million but Grizzard said this contract would have taken a few months to close.
“That boarded up Church’s Chicken place looks terrible, and we just want to make our downtown look better,” he said. “We’re going to get it cleaned up, and if a private investor wanted to come in and put something more desirable there, we would be happy to entertain that. It certainly can be used for something public in the future.”
Grizzard said the mayor and council have been wanting to make improvements to the appearance of the city since Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason took office.
For example, Cason and the city council approved submitting a grant pre-application earlier this month to improve the Midtown Water Park on Alabama Street. Carrollton Parks Director Kent Johnson wants to use funding from the state Department of Natural Resources and this office’s Land and Water Conservation Fund to improve Midtown’s parking lot and pool building.
“That’s really been a theme of what this mayor and council have had to say since Jan. 1, that they want to beautify this city more. With COVID and some of the other political things out there, it’s been held up more than we would like, but this a step in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.