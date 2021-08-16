Labor shortages have affected many businesses in recent days, and the issue is now causing the City of Carrollton to indefinitely suspend curbside recyclable pickups beginning Sept. 1.
For many years, city residents have been issued special containers they could fill with recyclable items and place them outside their homes to be picked up by Carrollton sanitation department crews.
But now, the continued dwindling of available workers has forced City Manager Tim Grizzard to prioritize what services could be continued and which ones could be curtailed until the labor situation eases.
“We have to continue the domestic garbage pickup because that could quickly develop into a health hazard if we made cutbacks in that area,” Grizzard explained, “and much the same with brush and similar debris because it would continue to pile up, and that would cause problems.”
“Recyclables pickup is an area in which we felt we had a little wiggle room,” he added.
Grizzard said he had few if any other alternatives.
“We tried to fill in gaps and supplement sanitation and debris pickup crews in the past with inmate crews. But that is difficult now because of the shortage of certified guards who have to accompany those work details, so our fallback is gone,” Grizzard said.
Therefore, until the foreseeable future when the labor situation improves, city residents are being asked to put their recyclables in their regular garbage. Grizzard emphasized that the monthly recycling fee of $2.50 that appears on customer water, sewage and garbage bills will be deducted until the recycling pickup service can be restored.
The labor shortage has not only hit municipal sanitation services throughout the region, state, and nation but also in other departments and non-personnel areas as well, according to Grizzard.
“We are having a difficult time filling several positions, and again, it’s certainly just not the City of Carrollton,” he explained.
“For example, good mechanics are hard to find, as are heavy equipment operators who do important work for us on various maintenance projects and other related work around town.”
However, in the area of public safety positions in police and fire departments, the City of Carrollton is not currently facing personnel shortages.
“Keeping our police and fire services manned is extremely important to us,” Grizzard explained, “and that’s why we put a lot of emphasis on keeping their pay competitive and providing enhanced medical and retirement benefits compared to many other cities.”
Grizzard also noted that Carrollton police officers are allowed to take their patrol car home with them at the conclusion of their shifts each day/evening.
“That may sound like an extra expense, but we have found that it is a nice benefit that helps us keep good, experienced police officers, and it also actually saves money in the long run,” he said, “because you don’t have the wear and tear of multiple people using the car throughout the day and night.”
“It’s also good for people to able to see a visible police vehicle in their neighborhoods,” he added.
