Carroll County schools will not be following the mask mandate announced Thursday by Carrollton City Schools when classes resume next week.
City school Superintendent Mark Albertus announced a mandatory mask policy on Thursday, citing an upsurge in COVID cases. But Carroll County officials said on Friday that masks will only be “recommended” for returning students.
“Following health officials’ guidance, Carroll County recommends the use of masks while indoors,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said in a statement. “However, there is no mask mandate on our campuses.”
Both school systems say they will continue to hold in-person instruction starting next week. As safety is their top priority, they say they will continue to practice social distancing, and good personal hygiene.
“We will continue to work closely with our local health partners to observe community data,” said Cowart. “We are following enhanced safety measures that proved effective in serving our students and staff last year,” said Cowart.
In a video message posted to the city school district’s website, Albertus said methods followed last year kept infections low.
“Last year we did a great job of keeping numbers low in our schools, which helped mitigate community spread. We know it worked, and because of that, we will require masks in classrooms and on buses at the start of the school year.”
Albertus also said that the city schools will provide the students with mask breaks throughout the day, but didn’t elaborate about how school officials will regulate those breaks.
Just a few weeks ago, both school districts were planning to make the wearing of masks optional per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and orders from Gov. Brian Kemp.
On April 30, Kemp issued a new COVID-19 executive order that modified earlier orders issued during the pandemic, saying that mask wearing is not required, but instead “strongly encouraged.”
In early July, the CDC released a guidance on masks in schools, stating that students who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school unless they are riding the bus, or if their school decides otherwise.
However, a new study shows the Delta COVID-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, which is why the CDC now recommends most fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks.
In his video message, Albertus said that he had been hoping to have a normal start to the new school year. But the recent COVID data from Tanner Health System has shifted the plan for how the district will return to school.
On Thursday, Tanner hospitals reported a total number of 44 COVID patients among its two facilities in Carroll County and its Bremen hospital. In early July, the hospital system had only three patients hospitalized.
“It is critical that we make decisions to protect our students and staff,” said Albertus. “Even though we lean on the CDC guidance for making informed decisions on our schools, we also look to our local community and rely on health professionals here to make critical decisions regarding the health and welfare of our students.”
“Our local hospital has seen a significant spike in COVID cases,” Albertus continued. “In two weeks, they have gone from four to 44 hospitalizations alone, not counting those that are at home and sick due to the Delta variant.”
Though many parents have expressed alarmed, officials at each school system say they will continue to create a safe environment for the students and staff.
“We want to assure you that we are committed to providing a fulfilling learning experience while prioritizing student and staff safety,” said Albertus.
“Our plan may be modified if local conditions and guidance change,” said Cowart. “If the need arises, alternative learning plans are in place to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.”
