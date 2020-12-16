The city and county school boards have each received recognition from the Georgia School Boards Association this month.
Carroll County School System announced this week it had received recognition by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA).
The GSBA Board has a three-tiered recognition program and this month, the county school board earned the honor of a 2020 Distinguished Board, or the second level.
The Carrollton City Board of Education received, for the fifth consecutive time, the recognition of an Exemplary Board, or the third and highest level. The recognition was made at the virtual GSBA/Georgia School Superintendents Association annual conference.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
“I commend the board on this consistent achievement,” said Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of the city schools. “It takes a lot of dedication and effort to fulfill the stringent requirements. Our community should take pride in knowing a high-quality school board is leading public education in our city.”
Carrollton City Schools additionally was a 2020 recipient of the Leading Edge Award, which is for best practices and innovative communication efforts as it relates to the district’s culture, climate and organizational efficacy.
This award announcement was also made during the virtual annual conference.
“Under Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus’ leadership, the district has developed a comprehensive plan to serve as the foundation of the district’s community relations and communications efforts,” said a written statement from the school system. “This plan includes an intense focus on customer service to enhance district efforts to ensure Carrollton City Schools is an inviting place for students, staff, parents and the broader community.”
