A proposed downtown smoking ordinance will be among the items on the agenda for Carrollton's City Council work session on Thursday.
The public meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Carrollton City Hall on Bradley St.
The proposed ban on smoking downtown is not in the form of a proposed ordinance at this time, but the topic is on the agenda for discussion.
"We don’t have a specific recommendation yet," City Manager Tim Grizzard said, "but there are areas on the square where the smoke is thick and unpleasant. The cigarette butt containers stink."
"We wanted to see if the elected body was interested in making the square 'No Smoking," he added.
A Georgia law that went into effect on July 1, 2005, that bans smoking in some enclosed public places and workspaces. However, smoking is allowed in restaurants and bars that do not admit or employ people under 18. Many such establishments prohibit smoking inside their establishments where signs are posted. A person smoking in violation of the law will be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not less than $100 and not more than $500, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website.
In August 2020, Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal vetoed an amended version of a 2012 city ordinance that was tougher than the state law, effectively banning smoking in all public spaces in the city. The amended version had been friendlier to restaurants and other establishments that cater to those over the age of 21.
Also on the Carrollton council's work session agenda is a pair of rezoning requests, renovations at City Hall, Main Street Board bylaw amendments and board appointments, vaccine incentives for city personnel, and an ordinance governing recycled grease trap containers and integrated systems.
Regarding grease trap containers, Grizzard explained that the grease trap matter involved holding tank that restaurants use to hold their fryer oil.
"We are having trouble with messy areas around the square where the restaurants dump the grease from their fryers," Grizzard explained.
The rezoning requests scheduled to be discussed include an annexation and rezoning request for 653 Blandenburg Road and a rezoning request for 415 Bradley St.
Additionally at the meeting, a vote to award a contract for the Lakeshore Recreation Center track resurfacing is scheduled.
The meeting is open to the public. Anyone wishing to attend who requires special needs should contact Faith Pullen at City Hall at 770-830-2000 or fpullen@carrollton-ga.gov prior to the meeting.
A summary of the work session will be posted on the City of Carrollton website, www.carrolltonga.com, within 48 hours after the meeting.
