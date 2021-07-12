Council members formally adopted Carrollton's 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during a Monday night called meeting.

The city's governing authority regularly meets on the first Monday of each month, but that meeting was postponed due to the July 4 holiday.

The city's three primary operating budgets, the general fund, the water enterprise fund, and sanitation expense fund, total $54,880,395 -- which is virtually identical to the city's total budget for the previous 12 months. The fiscal year starts July 1 and ends July 30 each year.

City revenues from current ad valorem real estate taxes ($5.3 million) and sales tax ($5.2 million) which, combined, comprise 34% of projected general revenue, and intergovernmental revenue ($8.7 million) make up the three largest sources of city funding.

Among general fund expenses, police ($9.4 million), recreation ($7 million), fire ($6.6 million), and general administration (4.6 million) account for 89% of the city's expected expenses.

Other major budget areas include the water enterprise fund ($18.2 million), sanitation enterprise fund ($5.6 million) and the hotel-motel tax special revenue fund ($680,000), the latter being comprised solely from the 8% hotel-motel tax levied by the city.

Also included in the city's FY2021-2022 budget package were water, sewer, and garbage rates and fees.

Other business conducted during Monday night's called meeting included consideration of two annexation and zoning requests:

Annexation and rezoning -- 125 Brock St., Carroll County to R-M (residential multi-family)

Rezoning request -- 117 Bradley St., C-1 (central business district) to M-1 (light industry)

Also, two bid awards and a vehicle purchase were approved.

TE Grant -- Alabama Street GreenBelt spur (installation of 0.85 miles of GreenBelt spur connecting the existing Alabama Street trailhead to 4th Street - $1.2 million (project is funded by a Georgia Department of Transportation enhancement grant with a 20% match by the city) - awarded to Integrated Construction and Mobility, Inc.

Lake Carroll Park Phase 1 (expansion to the existing Lake Carroll Park; consists of pavilion structures, paved parking and driveways, playground, multi-use field and walkways - $723,568 - Carl Owen Construction Co.

Engineering department - purchase of 3/4 ton, 4-wheel-drive extended cab utility/service bed equipped vehicle - $40,615 - Allan Virgil Ford. This was a state contract.

Additionally, two amendments were made to the FY2020-2021 budget that ended June 30.

The public portion of the meeting was adjourned so the mayor and council could meet in executive session for discussion of personnel matters.