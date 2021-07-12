Council members formally adopted Carrollton's 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during a Monday night called meeting.
The city's governing authority regularly meets on the first Monday of each month, but that meeting was postponed due to the July 4 holiday.
The city's three primary operating budgets, the general fund, the water enterprise fund, and sanitation expense fund, total $54,880,395 -- which is virtually identical to the city's total budget for the previous 12 months. The fiscal year starts July 1 and ends July 30 each year.
City revenues from current ad valorem real estate taxes ($5.3 million) and sales tax ($5.2 million) which, combined, comprise 34% of projected general revenue, and intergovernmental revenue ($8.7 million) make up the three largest sources of city funding.
Among general fund expenses, police ($9.4 million), recreation ($7 million), fire ($6.6 million), and general administration (4.6 million) account for 89% of the city's expected expenses.
Other major budget areas include the water enterprise fund ($18.2 million), sanitation enterprise fund ($5.6 million) and the hotel-motel tax special revenue fund ($680,000), the latter being comprised solely from the 8% hotel-motel tax levied by the city.
Also included in the city's FY2021-2022 budget package were water, sewer, and garbage rates and fees.
Other business conducted during Monday night's called meeting included consideration of two annexation and zoning requests:
Annexation and rezoning -- 125 Brock St., Carroll County to R-M (residential multi-family)
Rezoning request -- 117 Bradley St., C-1 (central business district) to M-1 (light industry)
Also, two bid awards and a vehicle purchase were approved.
TE Grant -- Alabama Street GreenBelt spur (installation of 0.85 miles of GreenBelt spur connecting the existing Alabama Street trailhead to 4th Street - $1.2 million (project is funded by a Georgia Department of Transportation enhancement grant with a 20% match by the city) - awarded to Integrated Construction and Mobility, Inc.
Lake Carroll Park Phase 1 (expansion to the existing Lake Carroll Park; consists of pavilion structures, paved parking and driveways, playground, multi-use field and walkways - $723,568 - Carl Owen Construction Co.
Engineering department - purchase of 3/4 ton, 4-wheel-drive extended cab utility/service bed equipped vehicle - $40,615 - Allan Virgil Ford. This was a state contract.
Additionally, two amendments were made to the FY2020-2021 budget that ended June 30.
The public portion of the meeting was adjourned so the mayor and council could meet in executive session for discussion of personnel matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.