The Carrollton City Board of Education voted on Tuesday afternoon to set the final millage rate at 18.50 mills for the current school year. The vote was a unanimous 5-0.
According to a history of the millage rates set by the board, the current rate of 18.50 has held steady for the past five years.
The reason behind keeping the tax rate the same, was that the board would be able to receive more property tax revenue than the previous year due to the increased value of the property in the city.
“Revenue generated from the anticipated 2.38% increase will be used to support the restoration of school-live positions cut back during the pandemic,” said Superintendent, Dr. Mark Albertus in a release. “As well as the continuation of health and sanitation measures put in place last year to ensure student safety.”
For this reason, the state considers the extra revenue that will be collected to be a tax increase, triggering a state-mandated series of public hearings before the final millage rate is set.
The three public hearings were held on July 12, July 13, and Aug. 5, all of which were held at the City of Carrollton Board of Education Board Room, located at 106 Trojan Drive.
According to the city schools meeting agenda, there were no public input at any of the public hearings listed above.
Therefore, during the July 13 meeting, the city board members tentatively adopted the 18.50 millage rate.
During the vote on Tuesday, all of the board members agreed upon maintaining the same millage rate as the previous year.
