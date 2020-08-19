Two citizens helped police apprehend a man who police say stole one car on Saturday, crashed it during a high-speed chase, then tried to steal another.
The Georgia State Patrol has filed multiple charges against Justin Andrew Stallworth, 18, of Carrollton. He also faces charges by Carrollton Police and Villa Rica Police.
According to law enforcement reports, Carrollton Police responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of a car theft that had taken place at the Marathon Gas Station on Newnan Road. Officers said the owner of the car had entered the store while leaving his vehicle unlocked and running. While the owner was inside, someone entered the vehicle and drove off.
Later, at approximately 6 a.m., a trooper saw a Ford Edge driving northbound on Highway 61, traveling at 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. The trooper immediately turned on his lights and siren to carry out a traffic stop, but the driver increased speed. The trooper was notified of a similar vehicle being involved in a theft earlier that morning, so he initiated a pursuit from that point, according to the Department of Public Safety incident report.
Troopers said the driver continued northbound on Highway 61 and attempted to make a right turn onto the Interstate 20 ramp, but the motorist lost control, traveled down the embankment, and crashed into a tree. The suspect immediately stepped out of the vehicle and fled on foot toward the interstate. Troopers followed but they lost sight of him when he ran into the wood line, according to the report.
Around 7 a.m., another carjacking was reported at the RaceTrac on Highway 61 near Walmart in Villa Rica. According to a Villa Rica Police incident report, the car’s owner entered the store while leaving his vehicle unlocked with his dog still inside. As the owner walked outside, he saw someone in his vehicle attempting to drive away. The owner reached through the driver’s side window and attempted to stop the suspect, the report said.
During the struggle, the suspect accelerated the vehicle into a cement pole in front of the store. The suspect tried to flee again, but the vehicle’s owner and another witness apprehended the car thief. The two secured the suspect with zip-ties and held him until officers arrived, according to the report.
Officers said the vehicle owner and his dog suffered minor injuries during the altercation.
Stallworth was charged with numerous offenses by each of the law agencies involved, including theft by taking, attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, entering auto, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless conduct, simple battery, cruelty to animals, weaving over roadway, improper lane change, driving within a gore or median, and driving without a valid license.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Stallworth remains in custody at Carroll County Jail and was denied bond.
