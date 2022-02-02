Susan A. Mabry Citizens Academy, which was established to provide Carroll County residents a chance to learn more about how the county operates, will launch this week.
The citizens academy is named for Susan A. Mabry who was county clerk and executive director for over 20 years under eight different commission chairs. She retired from her position this past summer and passed away in September. Prior to her retirement, she was already working on creating this academy for a year or more.
“Susan was a longtime friend of mine and I couldn’t be more excited to share what Susan knew each day about how county employees serve our citizens each day,” Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan said. “Susan Mabry was a 24-year employee that loved her job and her community. Susan’s dad was the warden when she was a little girl so service to citizens in Carroll County was instilled in her at an early age. She was dedicated to each day helping citizens with any concern or need they had. I couldn’t be more proud that the Board of Commissioners are supporting this academy to share all the county employees do each day for our citizens as the more citizens understand how we serve them each day, they too, will have pride in their county government.”
For five weeks, participants will learn about selected topics like county history, commission districts, community services, community development, courts, and public safety. There will be subtopics each week to focus on specific departments under the general topics. Each session will be hosted by the head of the presenting department.
“The chairman and staff basically looked at all of our departments, specifically the ones that deal directly with the public. That was one of the important things because we wanted to have the diversity of what we do,” said County Clerk and Executive Director Donna Lackey. “[We will have] public safety except the sheriff’s office and the reason we are not including the sheriff’s office is because they have their own academy every year which is actually going to start soon as well. Many of the participants in this academy have already graduated from the sheriff’s academy.”
The goal is to provide Carroll County citizens with an understanding of local government while learning more about community issues and concerns, and gain a better understanding of what is needed to run the county.
This is an opportunity to improve citizen participation in local government as volunteers and to strengthen the relationships between citizens and local government.
“We have 19 county departments plus our constitutional officers so we wanted to make sure that the citizens got a diverse overview of everything we do,” Lackey said. “We will be in the courtroom and it will be up to those individual department heads to give a presentation, they are going to use audio-visual and they’ll have handouts. Then, it will be a Q & A.”
There will be 21 participants in this first cohort with a diverse class of attendees ranging from ages 17 to 90. This is the first year the citizens academy will be in place and will continue as an annual event.
Individuals interested in joining the academy next year, who are at least 18 years old and a resident or business owner in Carroll County, can inquire about joining the waitlist by calling the commissioner’s office.
“Our hope is that [citizens] will want to volunteer for a county board or a county advisory committee when those opportunities come up,” Lackey said. “We hope they will ask good questions and get to know our commissioners and department heads.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.