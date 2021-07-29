An encounter between Carrollton police and a teen during the July 4 weekend has caused a lot of controversy on both sides of the incident.
Police say an officer acted properly when he arrested an 18-year-old man at the scene of the Sounds of Liberty Concert on the night of July 4. But the man’s mother and an attorney challenge that assertion and have told the Times-Georgian that further legal action may take place.
Meanwhile, the incident has provoked an active debate on social media and has gotten the attention of Atlanta television stations.
Jorge Marenco, 18, Carrollton, was arrested that night and charged with obstruction of an officer, who had been alerted to reports of suspicious activities during the annual city of Carrollton fireworks show.
Police say Marenco was uncooperative when he was questioned. Marenco’s mother says that excessive force was used during the arrest of her son, and questions the protocols that were followed, particularly the fact that the officer was not wearing a body camera that would have recorded the encounter between the officer and her son.
A police report of the incident states that officers at the annual fireworks show had received calls from unidentified witnesses who reported suspicious activity near the tennis court parking lot, specifically people seen pulling on car door handles as if testing to see if the vehicles were locked.
The witnesses reported at least four to five males, all of whom were described as Black and wearing dark clothing. At least two of the men were wearing caps backwards.
According to a statement released by the Carrollton Police Department, Corporals Richard Cheatwood and David Hernandez stopped and detained two men who matched that description. Marenco, police said, was wearing a red baseball cap.
Cheatwood’s police statement says that because Marenco matched the description, he had reason to stop and question him.
The Police Department told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that Cheatwood’s action was in accord with a 1968 Supreme Court ruling, Terry v. Ohio, which says that officers can stop someone if the officer “has a reasonable suspicion that a person has committed” or is about to commit a crime.
The report alleges that Marenco failed to identify himself to officers, and instead tried to call his mother. But he was stopped by Cheatwood, who told him that he was “an adult by Georgia law and he wasn’t going to call his mother, but instead was to identify himself and speak with him during the investigation.”
Although Cheatwood was not wearing a body camera, other officers present at the scene were. When those recordings were reviewed Wednesday by the Times-Georgian, Marenco is eventually heard to identify himself and even spells out his name for one of the officers. However, Marenco’s mother, Brandolynn Marenco, told the newspaper that Cheatwood never asked Jorge for his identification, which she said he had on him.
According to Jorge’s attorney, Harry Daniels, the interaction should have been a “Tier 1 encounter” with police.
Police encounters with citizens are in three categories, or “tiers.” Tier 1 encounters involve simple conversations with a citizen, during which the citizen has the right not to answer an officer’s questions. Tier 2 encounters, on the other hand, involve conversations initiated by an officer because they have a reasonable suspicion that a crime may have been committed. Tier 3 encounters involve full arrests by police.
Daniels said that because this was a “Tier 1 encounter,” officers only had the right to question Jorge, not detain him.
According to Cheatwood’s police statement, Marenco was charged with obstruction. Although police were investigating reports of possible car break-ins, no such break-ins were actually reported.
Daniels alleges that because the officers did not witness a crime, engaging in a Tier 2 encounter with Marenco was “unlawful.”
“Today it’s Jorge Marenco, tomorrow it could be your child,” said Daniels. “The Carrollton Police Department needs to be trained, retrained, and should implement that training correctly.”
According to Brandolynn Marenco, the Carrollton Police Department lacks professionalism.
“If nothing is done about this, it’s going to continue to happen,” said Brandolynn. “I want to know what repercussions there are for those who fail to follow protocol.
“There was no reason my son should have been arrested,” she added. “My son did not try to run, assault anyone, nor did he have drugs or weapons on him.”
Brandolynn told the Times-Georgian on Monday that she’s prepared to take this matter as far as she can.
“I’ll take it all the way to federal court if I need to,” she said.
Brandolynn told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday, that a Justice For All Rally at the MLK monument, next to the Carroll County Courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Police said that Chief Joel Richards had referred Brandolynn to the Department of Justice following the incident, but it was not known whether that contact had taken place.
“It is critically important to be open and transparent and we welcome any investigation concerning our officers and this incident,” said Richards.
