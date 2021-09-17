CHS student plan walk to raise awareness to suicide and prevention

A Carrollton High School student is hoping to end the stigma of suicide by organizing a walk to raise awareness and prevent suicide.
Olivia Cranford lost her brother, Dustin, to suicide in 2014. For that reason, she said she wanted to do something to help change society's attitudes toward someone taking their own life.
“One of the worst parts of it was the complete shock that someone like him would do something like that,” said Olivia.
“But as time went on and I became hyperaware of every mention or discussion around suicide and depression, I realized that there is this stigma around suicide and mental health in general that keeps us from facing the reality at all.”
Olivia and her mother, Becky Cranford, recently started working with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to plan an “Out of the Darkness Walk.”
Out of the Darkness community walks are the core of the Out of Darkness movement, which AFSP founded in 2004.
“We wanted to raise money for AFSP to help them in their efforts in raising awareness, supporting survivors of suicide lost, conducting research on mental health issues, and funding advocacy work within the legal system,” said Olivia.
Olivia said the goal for donations is $20,000 and that nearly $16,000 has already been raised. As of now, there are 70 participants and 14 teams register to walk in October. Registration is free, and anyone can participate.
“We need as many people as possible to walk,” said Cranford. “We will raise awareness and support within our community this way.
“The walk is meant to create a light within our community to let people who may be struggling around us know that there is help and support available.”
Becky said she hopes the walk will provide an opportunity for people to talk about suicide and how to be proactive with steps with prevention.
“We can’t solve problems we don’t talk about,” said Becky. “This walk is about giving people who have a connection to suicide the courage to talk about it.
“It offers the opportunity to walk in memory of loves ones we may have lost to suicide or in support of family and friends who may need to be surrounded by our strength. It gives people who may be struggling hope and encouragement.”
