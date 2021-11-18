CHS student Matthew Basil earns highest Eagle Scout ranking

One junior at Carrollton High School was recently honored at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Nov. 13.
The Eagle Scout Court of Honor is a ceremony used to celebrate individuals who have attained the Scouting’s highest rank.
Matthew Basil became an Eagle Scout in August after passing his board of review.
Basil earned 42 merit badges and four Eagle Palms as well as the cyber chip, mile swim, kayaking, recruiter, world conservation and messenger of peace awards.
During the ceremony, Basil was awarded a Good Citizen Citation from American Legion Post #143.
Before officially becoming an Eagle Scout, Basil facilitated a public health education and awareness program for campers over a two-week period last summer for his Eagle Scout project.
Basil partnered with the school district to host the program. And Robin Street, a Carrollton City Schools nurse, offered the medical expertise to teach proper hand-washing techniques to campers.
In scouting, Eagle projects are as much about learning to lead as much as providing a community service.
“The Eagle Scout Project was a process,” said Basil. “It was required that I organize a program with time schedules, bring people together — socially distanced, of course — locate volunteers, gather supplies, organize and coordinate a meeting, add depth to simple ideas, and communicate with adults.
“It also taught me that things will take longer than you think they will and to resolve multiple situations at once. The project taught me to think on my feet and delegate jobs to scouts and other volunteers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.