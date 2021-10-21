CHS student helps fund cancer research

Carrollton High School student is making strides to help fund cancer research with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Zeke Ussery, a junior, was admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) at the age of 12 after a virus invaded his liver, spleen, and bone marrow. Eventually, he was unable to produce blood cells.
Ussery was diagnosed with Viral Hepatitis Induced Aplastic Anemia and was placed in a year-long immunosuppressant treatment that restarted his entire immune system.
And in 2019, he began the final stages of his treatment.
After overcoming his illness, Ussery said he wanted to give back to CHOA, which he later did through Saucony sneaker brand’s “Run For Good” children’s program.
“I honestly did not know that my experience with sickness would give me the opportunity to design a shoe for the Saucony shoe company,” said Ussery.
“But, when I found out about it, I couldn’t pass up the chance. I was excited to make my own shoe, or at least inspire one.”
Saucony developed four limited-edition sneaker collections, and pledged to donate 20% to the children’s hospitals or their designated charity, collectively with a minimum donation of $200,000.
Each shoe within the collection conveyed personal stories from the hospitals’ young patients. And Ussery said designing the sneakers was an experience he will never forget.
“I think that this can show others that good can come from bad events and experiences,” said Ussery. “The design process and ultimate result were incredible.
“Saucony asked me some personal questions that helped them to understand who I was and what I liked to do. Then, they took those responses and put them into a shoe design.”
Ussery’s mother, Kim, said she was happy her son could participate in the project.
“This was such a cool experience for Zeke,” said Kim. “He was able to be at the launch party, meet people, sign autographs, and help sell shoes!
“I feel like it was his way of giving back to CHOA, and we really couldn’t have done it without the support of our family and community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.