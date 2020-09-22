A Carrollton High School senior has been named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Carley Jennings was named a semifinalist, which is awarded to less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide.
Jennings, daughter of Jeff and Christy Jennings of Carrollton, is a part of the International Baccalaureate program and takes part in Advanced Placement coursework.
As a semifinalist, Jennings is in the running for some 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. Approximately 16,000 other high school seniors also were named this week in the 66th annual recognition.
If named a Merit Scholar, this would be the second year in a row that a CHS senior earned the title; CHS senior Audrey Best was named a Merit Scholar last school year.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
More than 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
To become a finalist, Jennings and CHS must submit a detailed scholarship application, with Jenning’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
In February, Jennings will learn whether she has achieved finalist status, and the National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the group of finalists.
