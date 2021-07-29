CHS kicks off school year with open house events

Special to the Times-Georgian
The first day of school is less than a week away and students, families and teachers at Carrollton City Schools are gearing up for the next school year.
Open House appointments began this week for Carrollton Elementary, Carrollton Upper Elementary, and Carrollton Junior High School students and parents.
CES has offered one-on-one Open House appointments for years and CUES began offering them in 2019.
“We are excited about our annual open house at CES,” said CES principal Kylie Carroll. “Our appointments help convey the Carrollton fit and feel and provide each family with time to meet and greet their new teacher. Open House is the first step to a memorable year in the Trojan Nation.”
Because of the pandemic, CJHS decided to offer one-on-one appointments for Open House last year, and after receiving stellar feedback from students and parents, the school decided to continue the appointments this year.
CJHS principal Travis Thomaston said the appointments provide a smoother transition for families moving up from the upper elementary school.
“This process gives all of our families an opportunity to have a more personal experience with our teachers and also provides a smooth transition for our families coming to us from CUES,” Thomaston said. “Staff members are able to assist parents with making payments, updating students’ information, and answering detailed questions in a private setting.”
Last week, Carrollton High School held “Trojan Business Day,” during which students registered for classes and were able to tour the school.
The first day of school for the district is Monday, Aug. 2.
