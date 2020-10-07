Carrollton High School confirmed it will be hosting a Homecoming Parade this year, and other schools across the county will complete their festivities this week.
This week, district officials in the Carrollton City School System announced that the homecoming parade and football game will continue despite the ongoing pandemic.
But this year’s events will look slightly different as safety precautions are put in place. Masks will be strongly encouraged for the public and will be required for students during the events. Social distancing is also recommended.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, there will be a senior student pep rally in Grisham Stadium, with a live broadcast for all other students and community members. During this, there will be presentations of the homecoming court, sweethearts, and senior superlatives, with senior fall athlete recognition and a band performance.
Later that day, at 1 p.m. on the city school campus, there will be a parade and the homecoming game will take place at 7:30 pm. Parade spectators will be spaced along parade route to allow for social distancing.
During the parade, parents who plan to sit with their student to watch the parade must wear a mask and meet their child at the designated class location along the parade route. Masks are strongly encouraged for community spectators.
This year, parade entries will be limited in the number of participants riding in or on parade vehicles or floats and parade participants will not be allowed to give out candy.
Central High School celebrated their 2020 Homecoming in style last week, in a game against the Villa Rica Wildcats. During halftime, Nathan Handley was crowned Homecoming King and Abby Cook was crowned Homecoming Queen.
This week, the rest of the county schools will celebrate their own homecoming.
Temple’s homecoming game will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where they will be facing BEST Academy.
Temple police report that due to the THS parade today, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m., road closures will take place at 5:25 p.m. and remain in place until the parade is over, including: Sage/Hwy 78; Sage/Flat R/R Crossing; Sage/Carrollton Ave.; Sage/James; Sage/Montgomery; Montgomery/Tallapoosa; Tallapoosa/James; and Tallapoosa/Carrollton Street.
The route will begin at the high school and will travel north on Sage Street to Montgomery Street, turn left on Montgomery Street to Tallapoosa Street, turn left on Tallapoosa to Carrollton Street, turn left on Carrollton to Sage, turn right on Sage, and then end back to the High School.
The Mt. Zion High School Homecoming Parade will be hosted by the City of Mount Zion.
The parade will start at 4:30 p.m. today. The parade route starts at Dillard Field and travels east and ends at the MZ Clinic/Mitchell Street.
MZHS’s football game will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Heritage (Newnan) and it will be an away game.
Bowdon High School’s parade will be at 6 p.m. today, followed by a game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at North Cobb Christian.
Villa Rica High School will have a Community Pep Rally today at 5 p.m. in the VRHS, and the game will be a home game against Grady on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
