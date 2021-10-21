CHS Class of 2021 maintains 91% graduation rate

The Carrollton High School Class of 2021 maintained a 91% graduation rate last year, despite continued challenges caused by a global pandemic.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2021 statewide graduation rates on Oct. 21.
According to city school officials, there were a total of 424 graduates. Out of those graduates, 69% planned to attend a four-year college or university, 11% planned to attend a two-year school/program, 15% had plans to enter the workforce, and 5% joined the military.
“We are extremely proud of each individual for achieving this important milestone,” said Mark Albertus, superintendent. “We are also proud to see what our graduates are doing after they leave the halls.
“But this class, the largest in school history, continued to hold high standards and accomplish great things.”
Albertus noted how big of a difference the numbers were for this year, compared to last.
“This is a big change from last year when former CHS principal David Brooks noted college numbers were down because students decided to wait to have a true college experience, not a virtual one, and postponed their secondary education until the pandemic was under control,” said Albertus.
Ian Lyle, current CHS principal, said that he can not express enough his pride in the students and teachers for maintaining such high expectations.
“As our numbers have grown, we have remained true to our relentless pursuit of excellence, and this is demonstrated by the solid graduation rate performance each and every year,” said Lyle.
Lyle also noted the Class of 2021 earned $23 million in scholarship offers and more than half were honor graduates.
The class also produced the largest number of Georgia Scholars at 17, far surpassing any other school, public or private, in the state.
College admissions at the state’s two flagship public universities, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, proved exceptional, with 100% of CHS applicants receiving early acceptance or deferral at UGA and 80% at Tech.
CHS offers many paths for students to succeed, no matter what their ultimate goal may be, Albertus said.
“Whether students need the academic rigor of our International Baccalaureate program and Advanced Placement courses, or require increased flexibility in their learning environment, CHS is able to provide the time, energy and resources to meet their needs,” said Albertus.
“Graduation and success beyond high school are the ultimate goals we have for each and every student who is enrolled in our district. Our school board and community are passionate about providing the highest quality of education for our students, and our graduation rate and the post-secondary plans of our students, provide evidence of this commitment.”
