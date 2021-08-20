A Carrollton High School alum has just returned from the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Sam Tuggle, who graduated in 2017, served as an intern assigned to the technical production crew serving the Summer Olympics.
Tuggle worked with a Steadicam camera stabilizing system on the field and took part in the opening ceremony, as well as in the track and field events at the stadium.
In the opening ceremony, he assisted the cameraman that followed in the Olympic torch for the final lightning of the caldron, and was also on the field as each country entered the stadium in the Parade of Nations.
“Watching the USA team come in was an incredible and proud moment for me,” said Tuggle.
During the events, the camera crew was in constant motion while working from every angle on the field. For track events, Tuggle said the crew with whom he worked was set up at the finish line.
As a result, Tuggle was able to see athletes from all over the world compete at the highest level.
“From this amazing viewpoint, I witnessed many Olympic and world records broken and saw firsthand the energy and dedication from the athletes involved,” said Tuggle.
“The opportunity to work with people from all over the world was incredible. I learned so much about filming and production from them.”
Tuggle said he credits CHS Audio-Video Technology Film career pathway at CHS for putting him on the right track to get the experience he needs to develop a successful future in the field of communications.
Tuggle said his interest in film, production, and broadcasting was sparked when he was a student in the CHS Audio-Video Technology Film program and long-time teacher, Jon Maples.
“What I remember about Sam being in my class is that he was already a career-driven student who definitely took his work seriously and produced some exceptional projects,” said Maples.
“I am thrilled he’s had the opportunity to intern at the Olympics and humbled that he considers our program as a strong influence. I wish him the absolute best.”
Tuggle is now a Communications major at the University of Georgia, and is now back in Athens.
