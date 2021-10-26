CHS adds competitive dance team to list of athletics

Carrollton High School has added a competitive inaugural dance team to their list of extracurriculars.
The new team is recognized by the Georgia High School Association and allows dancers to compete in jazz, hip-hop, pom and kick-line.
The team currently consists of 13 students who made the team last month. Practice began Oct. 25, and the first competition will be in January of next year.
The team will also perform at various school events such as pep rallies and games.
Janey Simmons will coach the new team. Simmons said that she is thrilled for this new chapter and thinks it will be great for student dancers.
“There are so many students who drive all over Georgia to private studios for dance instruction,” said Simmons. “I am excited to be coaching this team and I feel confident we will build something special.
“It is going to be amazing to allow students to pursue their passion for dance right here at school so they can feel a part of CHS extracurriculars— tying their love for dance with school pride.”
Simmons began her dancing career at a young age and continued after college. She competed regionally and nationally with The Dance Factory in Atlanta for 14 years.
“I am a trained dancer in ip hop, jazz, ballet, tap, and contemporary,” said Simmons. “After college, I signed with a talent agency where I booked gigs for music videos with popular artist.
“During that time, I was also an NFL cheerleader of the Atlanta Falcons.”
Simmons said that dance provides students with a good outlet for self-expression.
“Dance is beneficial to our students because it’s about expressing yourself and having fun with the added benefit of making other people who with you entertained and happy as well,” said Simmons.
“And there is not just one right way to do it! There are so many different styles to represent a variety of emotions and cultures. No matter what’s going on in the world, people will always dance.”
Athletic director Paul Fitz-Simons said he thinks Simmons will do a great job coaching the team and is looking forward to watching this program grow.
“I am excited for the opportunity to have a competitive dance team at CHS,” said Fitz-Simons. “Some of our students have been dancing competitively since they were very young.
“It is great that we can give them a chance to compete as Trojans now and I think Coach Simmons is the perfect fit as head coach.”
Simmons said that tryouts went great and she is ready to get started.
“I am most excited to show everyone what we can do and how much dance is going to add to our school spirit,” said Simmons.
“The team will add so much pizazz to our school events and I am really eager to get going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.