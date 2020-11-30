With Thanksgiving over and the holiday seasoning beginning, cities within the county are starting their annual festivities.
Carroll County on Saturday, Dec. 5, will host its “Christmas in the Park” at the Carroll County Recreation Department. This event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be “COVID friendly.”
The night will include a “Fantasy in Lights” in the park, the ability to drop off a letter to Santa, and will have a free drive-in movie viewing of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” that will begin at 6:15 p.m. This will be $5 per vehicle, cash only.
Also on Saturday, Carrollton will have its Christmas festivities on Adamson Square. This will include carolers, hot chocolate, holiday shopping, and pictures with Santa. Photos with Santa will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and require sign up.
At The Mill amphitheater, Villa Rica is also having a Saturday celebration, its Annual Reindeer Run 5K and Christmas on Main event. A fun run will start at noon, with the 5k staring at 12:30 p.m.
Christmas on Main Street will have a Mistletoe Market from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; a Christmas parade at 5 p.m.; entertainment at The Mill from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Santa Claus will also drop by from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 7 p.m.
Mt. Zion’s Christmas celebration will be hosted today, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. Gingerbread Houses that have been entered into the Gingerbread House contest will be displayed at the MZ Library and Community Center.
The City of Mt. Zion will also be offering free hotdogs, hot chocolate, and/or coffee, and visitors can pursue the Elf’s Workshop’s for Christmas gifts. Both Santa and the Mt. Zion Grinch will appear.
At 6:30 p.m. the “Christmas Lights Parade” will begin and then at 7:05 p.m., people can gather around the City Christmas Tree for the reading of “The Christmas Story,” read by Rev. Anthony Puckett of Harmony Baptist and “The Night Before Christmas,” read by Santa.
The Mt. Zion High School Chorus and Mt. Zion Community Church will perform music at 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., respectively, and at 8 p.m., there will be a light display to ring in the Christmas Season at the rear of the MZ Public Library/MZ Community Center for a special light display to ring in the Christmas Season.
