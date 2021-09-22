Chris Gilliland takes over as new Whitesburg police chief

After 20 years in law enforcement, Chris Gilliland is looking forward to his role as the City of Whitesburg’s new police chief. The 44-year old Columbus, Ga. native took over from Eddie Thompson who retired from the post earlier this month after holding the position for five years.
Gilliland is not new to Carroll County. In one of his previous stops during his varied policing career, he served first as a patrol deputy beginning in 2016 and left last March after working as an investigator for two years.
He also previously worked with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus State University Department of Public Safety, the City of Hamilton Police Department, and as a reserve deputy with the Russell County, Ala. Sheriff’s Department.
Gilliland noted that he particularly enjoyed working in Hamilton because of the small town atmosphere.
“That’s one of the things that appealed to me about Whitesburg,” he explained, “because it’s an environment where everyone knows everybody.”
Gilliland said that he spent some time with former Chief Thompson before he left, and he was very helpful in getting him acclimated to things.
Whitesburg, located approximately 15 miles south of Carrollton on Highway 16, currently has a police chief, one full-time officer and one part-time policeman.
The new chief said he would like to increase his workforce.
“I would like to have four full-time officers and a school resource officer,” Gilliland explained.
“During my interview with the mayor and council, I was asked about the resources that I thought our department needed, and that was what I told them,” he noted.
He also added that he realizes that such additions will take time.
“But full staffing 24/7 and on weekends is my goal,” Gilliland said.
He quickly noted his appreciation for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department which currently provides coverage in Whitesburg during the evenings and weekends when calls to 911 come from the town that had a population of 727 in 2019, according to the US Census Bureau.
The police department has two police cruisers and a pair of SUVs in its existing inventory of vehicles dedicated to law enforcement.
As for a facility, the Whitesburg Police Department, is currently located on a side street off Highway 16 in Whitesburg in a reconfigured mobile home adjacent to the town’s recreation area and ball field.
However, Gilliland noted that plans are on the board for the city to build a new permanent structure that will house city hall offices, the police department and a city courtroom. Plans for the new facility call for it to be located on land owned by the city a few yards away from the existing offices.
“It will be located directly on Highway 16 and will be easily accessible to the public,” Chief Gilliland explained.
Gilliland and his wife, Erica, and their four children live in Fairplay, which is about 12 miles from Whitesburg.
