Carrollton Elementary School has been recognized as a Title I Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education for academic improvements in achievement data.
“I could not be more proud of our CES students and teachers,” said CES Principal, Kylie Carroll. “Together, they have shone amidst challenges, and they are most deserving of the Title I Reward School recognition. The Trojan Nation is truly a special place to learn, teach, and lead.”
The program rewards successful schools and school districts for significant progress in improving student achievement and/ or significant progress in closing the achievement gap.
The Georgia Department of Education (DOE) recognizes and honors three categories of schools: Title I Distinguished Schools, Title I Reward Schools, and Nation Title I Distinguished Schools.
A Title I Reward School is among the 5% of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving student performance of the all-student group over the most recent two years on the statewide assessment.
The DOE uses school data to determine which schools are among the top 5%. In determining this, the DOE has to count the number of Title I schools in the state for the previous year. Then they have to multiply the number of Title I schools in the state for the previous school year by 5%.
The resulting value is the number of Title I schools in the state that are to be identified as a Title I Reward School.
The DOE must then rank the schools based on the greatest amount of progress, and remove schools from the list that have been identified as Comprehensive School of Improvement (CSI), Targeted School of Improvement (TSI), and Promise/Turn-around school. Then the agency is able to identify the top 5% of Title I Schools in any given fiscal year as Title I Reward Schools.
According to Director of Communications for Carrollton City Schools, Julianne Foster, the third grade class at Carrollton Elementary School (CES) are the only ones considered in this analysis, which she said would include the Georgia Milestone.
The DOE also recognized other schools in the Carroll County area as Title I reward Schools. Those schools are Bay Springs Middle, Temple Middle, Bowdon Middle, and Villa Rica Middle School.
