CES ranks in top 30% of best elementary schools in state

Carrollton Elementary School placed in the top 30% of Georgia elementary schools based on rankings released Oct. 21 by U.S. News & World Report.
This is the first year the media company has evaluated elementary schools.
The study ranks CES at number 323 in the state. Among qualities cited are the school’s diversity, student-teacher ratio, and academic performances, especially in math, where the report posted CES is “well above expectations.”
“This is validation for what we already knew internally as a school,” said CES Principal Kylie Carroll. “Having an outside organization to also recognize this work is gratifying.
“Our efforts are laser-focused on pushing all of our students—and teachers— to be the best they can be.”
Carroll said that CES is listed as one of the more diverse schools in Georgia at 69.3%. It is split every with a balance of White (36.1%), Black (33.2%), and Hispanic (22.7%), plus a sprinkling of Asian and Native American/ Alaskan descent.
“We are very proud of our diversity and wear this badge with honor,” said Carroll. “We are preparing our students for a real-world beyond the classroom and are committed to making sure we provide the building blocks for them to achieve success down the road.”
To determine rankings, U.S. News assessed schools on student proficiencies in mathematics and reading, as measured by state assessment tests.
Half of the ranking formula was the results themselves; the other half was the results in the contexts of socioeconomic demographics.
“In other words, the top-ranked schools are high achieving ones that succeeded in educating all of their students,” reads the report.
“All data for the rankings are from third-party sources, including the U.S. Department of Education.”
Mark Albertus, superintendent of city schools, said the district’s deliberate school improvement efforts K-12 start at CES.
“Without the focus on building a strong foundation at the elementary level, the culminating success that places Carrollton High School consistently at the top U.S. News rankings could not be achieved,” Albertus said.
“It is welcomed — but no surprise — that Carrollton Elementary received recognition for this work. I am extremely proud of the school’s leadership, teachers, and support staff for their dedication and commitment to ensure all children are given every opportunity for success.”
