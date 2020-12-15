A Central High School senior will head off to Yale next fall, having not only been accepted to the prestigious school, but given a full scholarship.
Naomi Norbraten is a Central High School senior and one of this year’s QuestBridge recipients, and in Fall 2021, she will be studying at Yale University.
QuestBridge is a national non-profit program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges.
Norbraten is graduating from CHS having gone through the Central cluster, but she grew up in Miami, Florida, moving to Carrollton around the age of 10. Her mother grew up in the city and graduated from Central herself.
When she first entered high school, Norbraten said that she was not actually considering a top college after graduating, instead focusing on trying to graduate early and attend a state college in order to quickly complete her undergraduate degree.
As part of this plan, she began the dual enrollment program in the ninth grade.
“I sort of tried to go on a bit of a fast track with my education, meanwhile I looked into any extracurriculars that I could do,” said Norbraten.
In her first year in high school, Norbraten joined the academic team and drama club; in 10th grade, she joined Beta Club, and in 12th grade she joined the national honor society and Spanish honor society.
She additionally joined the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and a mock debates club called civil discourse.
“I was very particular about picking my schedule in ninth and 10th grade mostly because I was thinking, I want to be done as soon as I could and I actually had it set up where I could have graduated, technically, halfway through my 10th grade year,” said Norbraten.
And then, the summer after the 10th grade, she secured an opportunity to go to a summer program at Stanford University.
“I had the chance to see what a top university looks like, to see what the classes are like and what the culture is like a little bit,” said Norbraten.
That’s the experience that changed her mind, and she said she realized, “maybe it wasn’t worth it to rush the college experience.”
While at Stanford, Norbraten studied astronomy, which happens to be an area she is interested in studying at Yale. She is currently deciding between an astrophysics major or studying the field of biochemistry and molecular biological engineering.
Either way, Norbraten has set her eyes on a career path within academia, where she hopes to work as a researcher and possibly a professor someday. In order to pursue that path, she does plan to eventually go to school for a Master’s and Doctoral degrees.
While the pandemic might have prevented her from touring the campus in person, Norbraten said that she has found a community of peers who were also Questbridge recipients and will be attending Yale in the Fall.
With still a few months to go, Norbraten said she has packed and unpacked her room twice now since Dec. 1, when she found out.
Dec. 1 was an exciting day for her, and when decisions were posted she was in the middle of a final — coincidentally for astronomy.
When she read the results, Norbraten called her mom, who was in the middle of checking out in the store at the time.
“I called her screaming and crying, ‘I got into Yale, I’m going to Yale’ and I got lots of applause from all of the wonderful people who were in line with my mom,” Norbraten said.
She realized after that call she still had time to catch her teachers before they left for the day, so she rushed back to CHS, informing all of her teachers of the news.
“I see my drama teacher I see [CHS principal} Mr. Griffis, I see the Spanish teachers, they were all just sort of a straight shot as I was rushing in. And then my FBLA instructor notified me I have my shirt on inside out, because I was just so excited I just rushed on down,” Norbraten said.
Norbraten said that she is thankful for everyone at Central and that she is lucky to have everyone there.
“I’m really lucky to have such a good school,” said Norbraten. “Every single teacher and administrator that I’ve had at Central just feels like a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.