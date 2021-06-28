Central student achieves entry in National Society of Scholars

Mason Richardson, an upcoming junior at Central High School, was recently invited to join the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) as a result of his academic success.
The distinguished academic honor society is committed to recognizing and serving the highest-achieving student scholars in more than 26,000 high schools.
Richardson was diagnosed with visual impairment as well as stigmatism at an early age. Despite this challenge, he has not let anything impede on his academic success.
“At first I didn’t know what this [honor] was, but after researching it, it’s amazing” said Richardson. “All the hard-work I have been putting in has finally paid off.
“I have always had the love and support from my parents, but to have a third party congratulate me and invite me to be a part of this society, it just feels amazing. They look at me for my hard work and not for my eyes.”
While attending Central, Richardson has managed to maintain a 3.8 grade point average. He is a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Beta Club. In addition, he has played 10 seasons of football, including rec ball, and this year he will be joining the varsity team.
Richardson told the Times-Georgian that in order to play football, he had to re-teach himself to see. Instead of relying on his sight, he has to rely more on size.
“With football, the bigger something is the closer I know it is to me,” said Richardson. “I had to re-teach myself how to see to play football. It’s just one of those things that I had to figure out on my own.”
Shanie Minis, Richardson’s vision specialist, has been accompanying him since he was four. Minis still currently works with Richardson, and describes him as a student who pushes himself to the fullest— never giving up.
“Mason is amazing,” said Minis. “He has been through a lot of obstacles, but has not let anything stand in his way. I am so very proud of him for everything he has accomplished.”
Although Richardson isn’t scheduled to graduate for another two years, he has already received three cords to wear at graduation.
After graduation, Richardson plans to attend Georgia Tech to pursue a career in either IT or computer engineering.
“Georgia Tech is my dream school,” said Richardson. “I am going to try my best to get there.”
