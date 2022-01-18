Johnathan Burns was recently announced as Central High School’s 2022 PAGE STAR Student. He named Joshua Smith, an advanced placement U.S. history teacher at Central High, as his PAGE STAR Teacher.
The Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.
To obtain the STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on any single test date of the two-part Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of their senior year and, based on grade-point average, be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class,
Burns will now be in competition for regional and state STAR honors.
With plans of attending the University of Georgia in the fall where he will begin work on a degree in biology or biochemistry, Burns plans to pursue a career as a doctor in the medical field.
He is the son of Tracy and Johnathan Burns.
Smith, Burns’s selection as his STAR Teacher, has been a member of the Central High School faculty for 10 years and is the head girls basketball coach. He was named the Central High School and Carroll County Teacher of the Year in 2017.
On February 3, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will co-host the 2022 STAR Student-Teacher Achievement Awards Program with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center at 775 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton. STAR Students and Teachers from all local high schools will be recognized at this time.
The Chamber and PAGE have co-sponsored the special recognition of STAR Students and Teachers for more than 50 years.
