A recent program at the Carrollton Lions Club was presented by Central Middle School Future Farmers of America members Asher Ayers, Frankie Kelly, and Levi Layton, who described their chapter, its purpose, and their competition successes.
The Central Middle School chapter is a part of the National FFA, a student-led youth organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. It is not just for students who want to be production farmers; any student can profit from its goals.
As part of their presentation, Ayers, Kelly, and Layton described how, during the summer of 2019, their chapter became the first middle grades agricultural education program in the Carroll County School System. The group has grown to 140 members, making it the largest middle school chapter in Georgia.
In their first two years under the leadership of FFA, Adviser Lucas Brock, chapter members have advanced to state in nine different competitions, finishing in the top three in three of the events. They won the 2020 Outstanding Middle School Chapter of the Year citation and earned four out of the top five Awards of Excellence in the North Region FFA Association.
Also, the Central Middle School FFA Chapter was recognized as one of the top five Middle School FFA Chapters in the United States through the National Middle School Models of Excellence Award Program.
In addition to the Central Middle FFA Chapter’s success, it was recently announced that Brock had been awarded the "2021 Georgia Teachers Turn the Key Award" from the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association.
Although the Central Middle School Agricultural Department and FFA Chapter have only been established for two years, it is safe to say they have quickly distinguished themselves as a premiere programs locally, statewide and nationally.
